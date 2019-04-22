Falkirk woman to run London Marathon for Scottish SPCA

Falkirk animal lover Louise Campbell is running the London Marathon for a second time, in aid of the Scottish SPCA.

Louise, from Polmont, said she felt proud to be able to raise money for Scotland’s animal welfare charity by taking part in the high profile 26.2 mile event on Sunday, April 28.

“The Scottish SPCA rescue all animals, both domestic and wildlife, nurturing and nursing them back to health before finding them new homes or releasing them back into the wild,” she said.

“I want to raise as much money as I possibly can for the charity and hopefully make a difference to an animal’s life.

“I ran the London Marathon last year for the Scottish SPCA too and raised more than the fundraising amount thanks to my amazing family and friends and hope to do the same again this year.”

Louise’s training is going well so far and she recently achieved a half marathon personal best.

Diane Aitchison, manager of the Scottish SPCA’s Edinburgh Rescue and Rehoming Centre, said, “We think that Louise’s efforts are incredible.

“This is such an amazing challenge to take on and we’re extremely grateful to Louise for her continued support of the Society as we rely solely on the generosity of the public to help us care for abused, abandoned and neglected animals each year.

“We’re all rooting for Louise and wish her the very best for the big day.”

To sponsor Louise visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Louise-Campbell36

or to find out more about Scottish SPCA fundraising events visit www.scottishspca.org/events