Falkirk woman takes the plunge for sensory centre

Amy McEwan pictured presenting a cheque to Jacquie Winning, Forth Valley Sensory Centre CEO. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Amy McEwan, from Falkirk, recently completed a 10,000 feet tandem sky dive to raise funds for Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

Having set a target of £300, the 24-year-old was amazed to raise double that figure in the end with £600 being donated.

This final total included a £100 donation from her employers, local architects Arka.

The firm worked on the tech hub and welcome zone at the Camelon centre.

And it was after getting to know sensory centre users and seeing the important work done there that inspired Amy to raise money for the charity.

She said: “Myself and two friends came up with the idea of doing something a little bit out of the ordinary after a long year of sitting indoors due to the pandemic.

"As this was going to be my first ever sky dive I thought it would also be a great opportunity to raise money for a superb charity.

“I’m so happy to have not only reached, but doubled, my donation target.

"Thank you to everyone, all my friends and family, colleagues and everyone else who donated to the cause.”

Martin Allen, fundraising manager at the centre in Redbrae Road, said fundraisers like Amy’s are really important to the charity and the team would love to hear from anyone who would like to undertake a challenge to support Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

He said: “What Amy has done is amazing and we are lucky that in the past year we have had a few people willing to do some brilliant things for us.

"From Amy throwing herself out of a plane to Laura cycling in her garage and Terry striding out around Glasgow’s Queens’ Park with just his white cane to guide him, the achievements have been brilliant.

"Each amount, no matter how small makes a big impact for a charity like ours because it all helps us put on groups and classes for people with sensory conditions in Forth Valley."

The charity are currently looking for people to take part in the upcoming Kiltwalk this September in Glasgow.

To find out more about supporting the centre email [email protected] or find FV Sensory Centre on Facebook.

