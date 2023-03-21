Falkirk woman sets her sights on the international title in Miss Voluptuous pageant

After winning the title of Miss Voluptuous UK in July last year, Chantelle McSharry automatically qualified for Miss Voluptuous International.

Amid the excitement, the 29-year-old feared that she may not be able to make the journey across the pond having previously had blood clots in her lungs – something she’s passionate about sharing her experience of and has been advocating throughout the pageant programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she has now been advised she can make the long distance flight to Denver, Colorado for the five day long grand final event in April.

Chantelle McSharry was crowned Miss Voluptuous UK last summer.

Chantelle, who works in construction, said: "I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to go having previously had the blood clots. For me the worry was the journey time. I’m okay going on a one hour flight, but I’ve been quite anxious that this is going to be a 12 hour flight.

“When it’s a long haul flight it can mean you’re at risk of having them again, even when taking your medication. I’ve seen the doctors and they have given me the all clear to go, but I fly at my own risk. If I take my medication and wear the lovely flight socks then I should be fine. I'm over the moon to be able to fly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s really big thing to be representing the UK and it’s an even bigger thing to be taking part in a pageant in America. It’s the home of pageants. To be given the opportunity to compete for the UK, it would be really nice to come back with the international crown.”

Chantelle won’t be making the journey alone, her mum will be joining her while the rest of her family and friends cheer from afar.

Chantelle McSharry is heading to Denver in Colorado for the grand final of the international contest in April. (Pic: D&M Loney Photograhy)

She added: “I’m going to be taking my mum with me which is brilliant. I’ll meet the other contestants when I get over there. There’s people from all over the world. I can’t wait, I’m really excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the things I’m looking forward to is the experience and meeting everyone else and finding out more about them. I will go and be the best version of myself and do the best I can do and enjoy the experience.”

Chantelle was found to have two blood clots in her lungs shortly after being accepted to take part in the Miss Voluptuous pageant.

After discovering very little information was available about them during an anxious wait to see health specialists, she decided to use her involvement in the pageant to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms.

Chantelle will be joined in America by her mum while the rest of her family and friends support her from back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was the first UK ambassador for American charity The National Blood Clot Alliance and runs her own support group locally for those with blood clots.

Chantelle says she will continue to raise awareness of blood clots through her online platform, Unmask the Clot, after the Miss Voluptuous international final.

She said: “My goal is to set up my own charity in Scotland with my own brand, Unmask the Clot, and to get funding for that and be able to help people more.”