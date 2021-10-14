Falkirk woman scoops £50,000 jackpot in first visit to bingo hall since lockdown

The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, scooped the cash jackpot at Buzz Bingo on Kerse Lane.

She plans to use the winnings to buy her granddaughter a new car.

The lucky winner has been a regular at Kerse Lane for many years, playing on Thursdays and Saturdays - but this was her first big win.

Kerse Lane. Buzz Bingo (Pic: Michael Gillen)

And it came on her first visit since lockdown when she was joined by three generations of her family.

The Buzz Bingo staff member who called the winning number had only been presenting for a couple of weeks, and is still buzzing from the excitement on the night.

The Big Buzz Special jackpot gives players the chance to win £50,000k and the full house prize if they call ‘house’ in 42 numbers or less. If two players win at the same time, they both get £50,000 - guaranteed.

David Gaffney, general manager at Buzz Bingo Falkirk, said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win.

"Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief Retail Officer at Buzz Bingo, Peter Brigden, said “The atmosphere in club when there’s a big win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see another Big Buzz Special winner scoop £50,000, at Buzz Bingo Falkirk.

“This was the 40th person to win this £50,000 jackpot since clubs re-opened in May - that’s two winners a week on average which is incredible!”

