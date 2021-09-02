Falkirk woman reveals secret to losing seven stone and transforming her life

Una Johnston dropped the dress sizes with the help of the Slimming World group based at The Scott’s in Grangemouth.

The 58-year-old was desperate to shed the pounds for her daughter’s wedding and refused to let the hurdles presented by the pandemic stand in her way.

Una said: “Losing weight has totally changed my life for the better.

Una Johnston shed 7 stone thanks to a Grangemouth-based Slimming World group. Contributed.

“I feel so much healthier and fitter as I have more energy in everyday life. I feel great being able to go into all the different clothes shops knowing I’ll fit into things.

“I enjoy the Slimming World plan and find it so easy to stick to. My favourite meal is lasagne and chips which I make from scratch.”

Having struggled with her health before losing weight, Una revealed it prevented her from doing the things she enjoyed most.

Falkirk woman Una Johnston stuck to a Slimming World diet to lose 7 stone. Contributed.

She added: “I couldn’t take my dog long walks, I struggled with some everyday tasks and I hated not being able to get up and dance on nights out.

“Losing seven stones has allowed me to get my life back. I can walk for miles without getting out of breath and I’m so much more active now.

“I just love going clothes shopping and picking up a style I could only have dreamed of wearing before I lost weight. It makes me feel amazing.”

Jenni Lapsley, who runs the Grangemouth Slimming World group, said: “Una has worked so hard and is such an inspiration to us all.

“Her enthusiasm and positivity has helped so many other members through what has been a very tough 18 months.

“So many people have struggled with their weight even before the pandemic, but lockdown has made losing weight so much more difficult for some and people who have never had a problem with their weight have found themselves piling on the pounds.

“But Una is proof that you can lose weight if you really want to, even through the toughest of times. We are so unbelievably proud of her.”

