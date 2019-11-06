Falkirk woman raises £1600 for charity at sponsored highland dance event

Former highland dancer Lauren Hilson laced up her dancing shoes after 21 years to raise £1600 to help fund research into Von Hippel Lindau disease (VHL), which her friend Lynsey Moffat suffers from.

The condition is hereditary and is associated with tumours arising in multiple organs.

Despite having three pins in her leg, Lauren (34) from Falkirk, took part in a sponsored highland dance competition at Bonnybridge Community Centre in aid of VHL UK and Ireland.

The clinical pharmacy technician said: “VHL is a condition that affects so many people yet very few people know of it.

“Lynsey is one of my oldest and dearest friends and some of her family including her daughter Eryn, who is one of my daughter Sophie’s best friends, also have this condition and there is no cure as yet.

“Lynsey is is one of the strongest people I know, having had multiple surgeries to remove tumours including a brain tumour.

“She has another brain tumour and multiple kidney tumours at the moment but she doesn’t let this phase her or get her down.

“We are over the moon to have raised so much and would like to thank everyone who donated especially Jenkins School of Highland Dancing who gave £200 to the charity and also the piper at the competition who donated his fee.”