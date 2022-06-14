Falkirk woman Nessie Brisbane celebrates her 100th birthday

Agnes Brisbane, known as Nessie, reached the grand age on Sunday celebrating with her extended family.

Born Agnes Marshall Meikle on June 12, 1922, she grew up in Greenbank, Camelon, the only child of railway worker James Meikle and his wife Christina.

She attended Carmuirs Primary School and the old Falkirk High School, before working as a book keeper at the Falkirk Laundry when she left school.

When war broke out, Nessie said as time went by she felt more and more frustrated that she was doing nothing to help the war effort, so she went to Stirling and volunteered for the Auxilliary Territorial Service (ATS) in around 1942 or 1943.

She said: “I was then called for army service, did two weeks training at Glencourse Barracks in Edinburgh and after that was sent to a base in Derby.

“I was given a job as a clerk and it was absolutely tedious, pointless work, so I decided to volunteer to join the Military Police.

"That meant more training down in England and after that I was sent back to Derby.

A young Nessie Brisbane in her Military Police uniform.

"I hated it, because again I Was not making any real contribution to the war effort, so I decided to volunteer again, this time to be sent overseas if necessary.

"By then it was looking as if the allies were preparing to confront the Germans in Europe, so as D-Day approached I was told I would be sent to France.”

Nessie went ashore at Arromanches just days after the initial D-Day landings.

The former office worker served in France, Belgium and Germany until the end of the war.

On returning home after the war Nessie met Andrew Brisbane at a dance hall in Falkirk.

He was a railway worker, then became an engineer at the BP plant in Grangemouth.

The couple married in 1948.

Nessie and Andrew had two children, a daughter Christine and a son, Ian.

The couple went on to buy a small newsagent shop in Falkirk’s Grahams Road, only giving it up when the site was cleared for the construction of the new retail park.Throughout her long life, Nessie has had several great interests – her garden, keeping up with current affairs, cinema, reading and travel to explore new places.

In the early years, with her young family, it was train trips around the UK for stays in seaside resorts.

Later, with the children away from home, she would travel to numerous European countries with Andrew.

She celebrated her 80th birthday by touring in China.

Nessie was widowed in 1987 and continues to live in the family home in the centre of Falkirk.

She now has four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Nessie celebrated reaching three figures with members of her family.

A week before the big day her grandson Richard Adams and his family travelled from Surrey for a small party, and Nessie enjoyed a second party on the actual day with the rest of her extended family.

Nessie was a member of the Guild for over 70 years, attending at Grahams Road Church then at the Grahamston United Church.

A great surprise for her on her 100th birthday was receiving a framed certificate marking her long service.

When asked the secret of her long life, Nessie said: “Just living simply, sticking to basic things, like plain food.