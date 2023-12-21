A Falkirk couple are enjoying a week of special celebrations including their 50th wedding anniversary – but the most poignant is marking another Christmas since Georgina Burt received a heart transplant.

Georgina and Tom Burt celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec 15 - 15 years after heart transplant. Pic: Michael Gillen

Georgina and husband Tom marked their golden anniversary on December 15. However, she says that she can never forget that she is here to celebrate thanks to an anonymous donor who gave her the gift of life 15 years ago.

Diagnosed with cardiomyopathy – a condition which causes the heart muscle to become enlarged, thickened or ridged, Georgina’s health rapidly deteriorated.

She was transferred to the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank where she was maintained on circulatory support until a suitable heart became available. At the time she was only given a ten per cent chance of survival.

Georgina and Tom Burt on their wedding day in 1973. Pic: Contributed

However, the operation in July 2008, which was the first to be carried out at the hospital, was a success and allowed Georgina to have, as she has said “a second chance at life”.

Georgina, now 69, said: “I first became unwell when I was still working in Tesco. At first doctors couldn’t find out what was wrong but when I eventually got the diagnosis it was a terrible shock.

"I spent time in hospital in both Falkirk and Stirling before being transferred to the Golden Jubilee. But I remember the doctor saying I only had a small percentage of surviving the journey."

She still has to take daily anti-rejection medicine and has regular check ups, however, Georgina says it is a small price to pay.

Georgina Burt who was the first patient to have a heart transplant at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in 2008. Pic: Michael Gillen

"I used to go back every year to see staff and thank them,” she added, “but this wasn’t possible during the pandemic. However, this year we were able to attend an event in the hotel attached to the hospital and it was lovely to see everyone again.

"Some of the doctors who were involved in my care are still there. There were also lots of other transplant patients and it was good to share experiences.

"However, I can never forget my donor or their family. Particularly at this time of year, they are never far from my mind.”

Throughout her ill health and recovery she said husband Tom has been her rock, along with their son, looking after her and providing support.

The couple have known each other from their schooldays with Tom’s brother living next to the Georgina’s family in Laurieston where she grew up with her three sisters.

When Tom left school his first job was at the Tryst Golf Club in Stenhousemuir but he then moved to Bristol for a while.

However, on his return home the couple got together and the rest as they say is history.

They were married on December 15, 1973 in Laurieston Parish Church by the Rev. Gavin Brown, followed by a reception in Falkirk’s Big Polish Club in Arnott Street.

At that time Georgina worked in Bishop Brothers store in Falkirk and the couple were lucky enough to have a room and kitchen in Bainsford, close to where Tom grew up.

Georgina said they loved their “wee house – apart from the outside toilet” which meant they used to visit relatives for a bath. When the opportunity to get one of the new council properties in Hallglen came along they jumped at the chance, spending several years there before eventually moving to Laurieston where they have remained ever since.

For the last 35 years, Tom, who turns 72 on Christmas Eve, has worked for Falkirk Council where he is a charge hand in street cleansing services. However, he has decided it’s time to retire and leaves tomorrow (Friday).

Georgina added: “I know he is really going to miss all his colleagues but I think he feels this is a good time to retire.”

The couple are looking forward to spending more time together, hopefully to enjoy holidays but mainly to spend time in their much-loved garden.