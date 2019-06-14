Falkirk will pay tribute to murdered MP Jo Cox

A special get-together is being staged in Falkirk next Sunday - open to everyone - in tribute Labour MP Jo Cox, who was brutally murdered by a far right fanatic on June 16, 2016.

Falkirk East and West Constituency Labour Parties are combining to host an event beside Falkirk’s Callendar House on Sunday next week (June 23) from 2pm, where people can “chat about the things we share, ather than the ones that keep us apart”.

A Falkirk Labour spokesperson said: “The Jo Cox Foundation was set up in her memory, forging meaningful partnerships to make a difference on issues she was passionate about, including tackling loneliness, strengthening communities, protecting civilians in conflict and supporting women in public life.

“Each year the foundation promotes The Great Get Together, held on the basis that we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us”.

Falkirk East secretary Ian Peattie said: “Jo Cox, from her first days in parliament, was an inspiration, anxious to work on finding ways to solve problems rather than create them.

“We think it fitting to mark her life and contribution in this way”

Jo Cox, MP for Batley and Spen, was shot and stabbed on June 16, 2016, in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Her murderer was Thomas Mair, a 52-year-old local man with far right sympathies.

There’s more information on The Great Get Together nationally at http://www.greatgettogether.org/

The Jo Cox Foundation can be found at https://www.jocoxfoundation.org/