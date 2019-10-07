Falkirk will again be fired up for the New Year

The year of our Lord 2020 will once again get off to a roaring start thanks to Falkirk’s Fire and Light festival.

Now entering its fifth year, the annual event is scheduled to take place at the Helix on January 1 and January 2.

It has grown bigger and better since its debut back in 2016, becoming a firm fixture on Scotland’s Winter Festivals calendar. Organisers say it will “welcome in the new decade with a wondrous world of pyrotechnics and illuminations”.

Tickets for Fire and Light 2020 go on sale on Wednesday and are sure to go like hot cakes if previous years are anything to go by.

The latest event is themed 2020 Visions and asks the audience to contemplate and interact with resolutions, wishes and promises for the year ahead and reflect on their own past and the deep shared history that brings us all together.

There will be places for the audience to make New Year resolutions and wishes for the year with Father Time himself possibly making an appearance if he remembers to set his alarm.

The event will also be one of the first to welcome in Scotland’s celebratory Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Other attractions to be enjoyed this time around include a magical transition from Victoriana to futuristic cyber-pagan technology, ultraviolet face-painting, marshmallow toasting on open fires, tasty hot drinks and sweet treats to keep folk warm.

A Fire and Light spokesperson said: “A myriad of delights will be secreted around the park – from projections of magical creatures in the foliage to interactive characters and performances that seem to pop up out of nowhere.

“The Kelpies will be brought to life with music, light and fire, with fire jets choreographed to the powerful live performance of Taiko Drummers. When the drumming stops, an LED clad musician will perform on a spectacular laser harp, celebrating the iconic waterways of Falkirk.”

Maureen Campbell, Falkirk Community Trust chief executive, said: “We are delighted Fire and Light is returning as one of Event Scotland’s Winter Festivals. It is the perfect way to round off your Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“This event brings the best of Scotland’s talent to Falkirk and we are looking forward to ringing in the New Year with Taiko drummers performing at the Kelpies and Father Time helping everyone to make to a New Year resolution.”

Tickets are available every 15 minutes from 4.30pm to 8pm on January 1 and January 2.

Visit www.thehelix.co.uk or www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org for more information.