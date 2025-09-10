Falkirk Wheel walk on pace to raise plenty of cash for Braveheart charity

By James Trimble
Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 10:32 BST
Organisers of a fund raising event hope the community will step up to support Braveheart and allow the charity to continue its vital role.

Braveheart helps people in Forth Valley manage their health so they enjoy an improved quality of life.

Friends of Braveheart have organised a charity walk at the Falkirk Wheel from 1pm on Thursday, September 18.

An event spokesperson said: “The event aims to raise funds for Braveheart to continue to provide health and wellbeing initiatives in local communities.”

The Friends of Braveheart Charity Walk will take place at The Falkirk Wheel next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
The Friends of Braveheart Charity Walk will take place at The Falkirk Wheel next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Visit the website for more information.

