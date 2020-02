The Falkirk Wheel will be closed from February 10 to 21 for essential winter maintenance, with Scottish Canals engineers set to carry out a range of inspections on its systems and structures.

The exercise is the second phase of the Wheel’s annual winter ‘MOT’, which involves draining off all the water, and no boat trips will be running during the exercise.

The visitor centre and cafe will remain open from Wednesday to Sunday between 11am and 3pm while work proceeds.