Falkirk Wheel: Set sail on one of eco-friendly e-boats

Launched this week by Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth, the boats are available for hire to allow people to see more of the Forth & Clyde canal-side scenery between the Wheel and Bonnybridge.

Scottish Canals, who have introduced the new e-boats, said there has already been lots of interest from those visiting the world’s only rotating boat lift.

Ms Jenny Gilruth was able to try out the new Polycraft Tuffy 300 electric boat alongside Scottish Canals CEO Catherine Topley.

The Transport Minister said “As part of Scotland’s Climate Week, I’m pleased to join Scottish Canals in welcoming their new e-boats for hire at the Falkirk Wheel.

“This new venture responds to the growing appetite for more sustainable tourism experiences and adds to the many eco-friendly ways that people can already enjoy Scotland’s Canals.”

Scottish Canals plan to expand their eco-friendly offer next year by having a host of new boats available which can accommodate up to six or eight sailors per vessel. These new boats will be complimented by the opportunity to take a trip on The Falkirk Wheel, which uses the power of just eight kettles to turn the 500-tonne steel structure.

Catherine Topley said “Our canal network has always been at the forefront of low carbon travel and this latest offering at The Falkirk Wheel allows tourists and local visitors to cruise the canal in an eco-friendly way.

“The Falkirk Wheel is 20 years old this year and remains the world’s only rotating boat-lift, attracting 500,000 visitors each year, it is our vision that The Wheel becomes a global beacon for sustainable tourism, we know that won’t happen overnight, but our new e-boats takes us a step closer to realising that vision.”

After announcing its journey to Net Zero in June 2020, the public body wasted no time in delivering on that promise with new air source heat pumps and £250,000 of solar panel fitted on the site.

The Falkirk Wheel e-boats are available to rent for just £35 for 90 minutes and can accommodate up to three people.

