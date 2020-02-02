Falkirk West MSP welcomes bid to boost support for veterans

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has welcomed the Scottish Government’s new plan to support veterans and their families.

A consultation is said to have found no significant gaps in provision, but areas where improvement is needed include employment, education and skills, finance and debt, health and well-being, and making a home in civilian society.

Mr Matheson said: “Ensuring that our veterans and their families are well looked after is an important way in which we can show our gratitude for their service, so I welcome this plan to improve the support provided to them.

“The Scottish Government believes that veterans are an asset to our society – and many thrive after rejoining civilian life, using the skills they gained in the Armed Forces to make a positive impact in our local communities.

“But it’s important that those who struggle to make the adjustment are offered the best possible care, to ensure that every veteran feels valued, supported and empowered”.

Commenting on the recent document Taking the Strategy Forward in Scotland, Minister for Veterans Graeme Dey said: “This document sets out how we intend to improve all services that impact on the lives of veterans and their families in Scotland.

“I have made clear our response needs to be driven by those with experience of the Armed Forces and our consultation now gives us a clearer picture than ever before about the needs of veterans.

“My ambition remains to make Scotland the destination of choice for Service leavers and their families, offering high living standards, great job prospects and a society that respects and values their contribution.”

The plan, which will target improvements in key services, is a response to the UK-wide Strategy for Our Veterans, which was launched in 2018 to support and empower veterans.