Falkirk West MSP urges people to share Post Office experiences with Horizon IT inquiry

People across the district who have worked with the Post Office are being urged to share their experiences for the inquiry into the Horizon scandal.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson says they could hold “crucial evidence” for the inquiry.

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry is an independent public inquiry investigating failings surrounding the Horizon IT system which led to the wrongful prosecution and conviction of sub-postmasters.

Up to 16,000 people across the UK have been contacted by independent research and data analytics firm, YouGov, on behalf of the inquiry, to anonymously share their experiences of the Post Office.

All those who have been Post Office sub postmasters are urged to contact the inquiry. Pic: Getty Images

Every current sub-postmaster in the UK will be asked about their experience working with the Post Office, and applicants under the Post Office’s in-house compensation scheme (the Horizon Shortfall Scheme) will be asked about their experiences of this process.

Findings of the two surveys will be presented as evidence during the Inquiry’s final phase, Phase 7, and will inform Inquiry Chair, Sir Wyn Williams’ findings and recommendations.

Mr Matheson said: “The Horizon scandal has touched communities in Scotland and across the UK, and the impact continues to be felt today.

“I encourage anyone in Falkirk West who has received these surveys to share their experiences and contribute to this important research.”

UK Parliamentary data published earlier this year shows that there are over 1316 post offices in Scotland as of March 2023. Some of these are crown post offices, however the vast majority are owned by sub-postmasters who will receive the survey.

Announcing the survey, Sir Wyn Williams said: “Human stories are at the heart of this Inquiry. As will be obvious by now, and as I have said from time to time, I have been deeply affected by the accounts of hardship and suffering endured by many.

“I urge all those who are contacted to complete the surveys, and I offer my heartfelt thanks now to all those who take the time and trouble to do so.”

Those eligible to take part in the surveys have been contacted via email. Respondents contribute their experiences anonymously and can do so online, or over the phone for those who need reasonable adjustments.

Find out more about the inquiry here