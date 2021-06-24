Falkirk welcomes Speedo Mick as iconic fundraiser hands £2000 to disability charity amid 2000-mile challenge

Mick Mullen, better known as Speedo Mick, visited The Kelpies on Saturday to present the cheque to Enable Falkirk volunteers.

The Scouser is once again walking from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise funds for a host of worthy causes, dressed only in his trademark blue skimpy swimming costume, a swimming cap and an Everton scarf.

The 56-year-old is passing out cash he receives via sponsorship as he finds charities close to his heart along the way of his 2000-mile-long journey.

Members of the Enable Falkirk branch received a cheque for £2000 from Speedo Mick as the Liverpudlian stopped off at The Kelpies last weekend. Contributed.

Enable will put the donation towards the Falkirk-based Awakening music festival for those with disabilities it’s helping to organise.

Neil Kilgour, of Enable Falkirk, said: “I was contacted by the SpeedoMick Foundation at the beginning of June, inviting the Enable Falkirk branch to apply for a donation.

“After checking the branch followed the foundation’s criteria, we applied for a £2000 donation to go towards the Awakening music festival for disabled people on Sunday, September 5 that the branch is hosting and I’m happy to say we were lucky enough to be granted it.

“Mick, and his infamous blue Speedos, met with the some of the branch at The Kelpies on Saturday to hand over a cheque on his Giving Back Tour – approximately 2000 miles over five months, supporting charities on the way.”

Visit https://www.thespeedomickfoundation.org/ for more details.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.