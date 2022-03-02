Falkirk wedding singer set for telly debut on Starstruck

Steffan McGechie (28) normally sings up a storm with his band VH5 at wedding receptions, but on Saturday, March 12 he will be appearing – in the guise of his musical idol – on ITV’s talent show Starstruck.

Last year the Falkirk singer was on hand when his group backed New Carron’s most famous son when Craig Eddie as he played a set at Vibration Festival in Callendar Park.When Steffan found out he had earned himself a place on Starstruck – a kind of 21st century reboot of Stars in Their Eyes – Craig was on hand to give him the benefit of his experience.

Steffan McGechie will be performing on television talent show Starstruck

Steffan said: “Craig and myself are really close friends – he told me what to expect with all the filming at the ITV studios. He knows all about it through his appearances on The Voice and he told me just to enjoy the experience.”The new show, which Steffan appears on next weekend, features ordinary folk taking on the mantle of their singing heroes.Unfortunately Steffan has been forbidden by the powers that be at ITV from revealing who he will be performing as.

"It really is one of my musical heroes,” he said, giving nothing away. “A great singer and an great entertainer and a real inspiration to me.”Steffan’s Starstruck episode will be broadcast next week on STV at 8.30pm and features host Olly Murs with judges actress Sheridan Smith, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and soul legend Beverley Knight.