Falkirk wedding firm boss and brave pal coin in £2000 for charity with skydive

Morag and Claire celebrate their successful skydiving endeavours(Picture: Submitted)

Fuze Ceremonies celebrant and director Morag Webster – who actually suffers from vertigo – successfully completed her charity skydive in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

Morag, from Redding, did the charity jump with close friend and cancer survivor Claire Cochrane, from Falkirk, who was fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

The jump took place at the Skydive Strathallan facilty in Auchterarder on Saturday, February 24 after attempts were cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Morag’s current fundraising total is an amazing £1218 and Claire’s stands at £727.

Morag said: “Definitely third time lucky for sure. It was great to finally complete my tandem skydive for Alzheimer Scotland on behalf of The Fuze Foundation. A huge thanks to everyone for all the support and especially to Claire who also completed her charity skydive.

“She made throwing myself out a perfectly good plane, just a little bit easier. I’m glad to be back on the ground but I can see why people want to do this over and over again – although I think I will leave that to them.”

Established in 2012 as a not-for-profit Humanist organisation, Fuze Ceremonies now has a team of over 60 professional celebrants conducting legal Humanist weddings, funeral and naming ceremonies.