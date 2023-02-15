Through the Fuze Foundation, the group has announced it will be helping raise funds for Beatson Cancer Charity and Alzheimer Scotland from March 2023 until February 2024.

A not-for-profit humanist organisation based in Falkirk, Fuze Ceremonies was established in 2012 and now has a team of over 50 professional celebrants conducting legal humanist wedding, funeral and naming ceremonies across Scotland.

Over the years they have raised thousands of pounds for Scottish charities, raised awareness about funeral poverty and provided ceremonies for those in need at no cost.

Fuze Ceremonies normally help couple's make a commitment to each other now they are helping two major charities

Couples who choose to be married by Fuze are supporting this ongoing work as a portion of their fee is donated to support these causes through The Fuze Foundation.

Morag Webster, Fuze Foundation trustee, said: “The Fuze Foundation are delighted to be supporting Alzheimer Scotland and Beatson Cancer Charity this year and will

extend our support past the normal route of financial means.

"This will include, but not limited to, a range of collaborations and initiatives focusing on knowledge sharing and working together to educate employees, individuals and families across a range of mutual topics.

“Many households and families are affected by both cancer and dementia, so it means a lot to everyone at The Fuze Foundation to be able to give back while doing something they love.”

Beatson Cancer Charity believes no-one should face cancer on their own. This has always been the Beatson Cancer Charity’s aim and they work hard to continue to support even more people and families in the years to come.

Over 14,000 patients have received therapies at the Wellbeing Centre Beatson Cancer Charity which works in close partnership with clinicians and researchers at The

Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre and The Beatson Institute for Cancer Research to help to deliver life-saving research.

Charlene Low, regional fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “The funding we receive allows us to work on developing new services to enhance the care and support cancer patients and their families in the west of Scotland receive during their cancer journey.

"We are so grateful to everyone at The Fuze Foundation.”

Alzheimer Scotland is Scotland’s national dementia charity. Their aim is to make sure nobody faces dementia alone. They provide support and information to people with dementia, their carers and families, and they campaign for the rights of people with dementia and fund vital dementia research. They have Dementia Resource Centres in 24 different locations across Scotland and a 24-hour helpline. They are proud of the support they offer, the campaigning work they have done and continue to do, and the research they are involved with.