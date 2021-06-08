Falkirk walkers need to step up to help Alzheimer Scotland
People from the Falkirk area are being encouraged for Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walk which takes place later in the year.
The event is scheduled for Spetember 18 and September 19 and participants can choose to walk where they like across the country to raise vital funds and awareness for dementia.
Peopl can choose somewhere to walk that has a special meaning for them at a time that suits them over the special weekend.
The distance doesn’t matter – 1km, 5km, 500km or a lap around your garden.
People taking part have the option to go it alone or create a team with friends, family or colleagues and fundraise via their own personalised Memory Walk page.
Every penny raised as a result of Scotland’s Memory Walk will go directly towards the support Alzheimer Scotland offers across Scotland, including their 24 hour Freephone Dementia Helpline on 0808 808 3000
Visit Alzheimer Scotland for more information.