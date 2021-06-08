Falkirk walkers need to step up to help Alzheimer Scotland

The event is scheduled for Spetember 18 and September 19 and participants can choose to walk where they like across the country to raise vital funds and awareness for dementia.

Peopl can choose somewhere to walk that has a special meaning for them at a time that suits them over the special weekend.

The distance doesn’t matter – 1km, 5km, 500km or a lap around your garden.

The Alzheimer Scotland annual Memory Walk takes place on the weekend of September 18 and 19 this year

People taking part have the option to go it alone or create a team with friends, family or colleagues and fundraise via their own personalised Memory Walk page.

Every penny raised as a result of Scotland’s Memory Walk will go directly towards the support Alzheimer Scotland offers across Scotland, including their 24 hour Freephone Dementia Helpline on 0808 808 3000

Visit Alzheimer Scotland for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.