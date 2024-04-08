Falkirk walkers can take steps to mark major milestone for John Muir Way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special 10th anniversary walk has been organised taking in the Bo’ness to Blackness part of the John Muir Way – a five mile round trip that stretches from Carriden to Blackness Castle – on Thursday, April 25.

The walk, which is free to attend, takes place from 9.30am to 2pm.

A Falkirk Explored spokesperson said: “We have a fantastic day out planned. The Bo’ness to Blackness path is an easy scenic route and you can join Falkirk Ranger Service and Historic Environment Scotland on a very special walk along the Forth Estuary to Blackness Castle.

The walk will take participants from Carriden in Bo'ness to Blackness Castle(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“The rangers will guide you along the foreshore path with tales of the Forth history, the characters who lived in this area and even a bit of wild foraging. Once we reach Blackness, the amazingly knowledgeable staff and volunteers from Historic Environment Scotland will then take you on a guided tour of the Castle to discover this 15th century fortress.

“After the tour we will have a break in either the old soldiers barracks or on the lawn in a gazebo, if the weather is fine, with tea and cake before heading back to Bo’ness.”

People must book to take part in the walk and can then meet up at Carriden Church, in Carriden Brae on the day.

Although the event is free, places are limited so it is advised to get in touch with the Falkirk Ranger Service as soon as possible.