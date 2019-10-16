Falkirk volunteers sought to help feed those in need

People in Falkirk are being urged by leading charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare to help the UK’s biggest food collection for people in need.

From Thursday, November 21 until Saturday, November 23 the two charities will be

collecting food in Tesco stores across the district and the whole of the country aws part of the annual Tesco Food Collection.

Local volunteers are being sought to encourage shoppers to donate so that as much

food as possible can be sourced.

During the collection customers are encouraged to donate long-life food to help food

banks and community groups support people in need at Christmas. Tesco will top up

customer donations by 20 per cent to further support the two charities in their work.

Emma Revie, chief executive at The Trussell Trust said: “No one should need a food

bank at any time of year but we know during the lead-up to Christmas our network of

food banks see even more people needing help.

“Food banks will be doing all they can to provide vital emergency support so people don’t face hunger this Christmas. But to make sure there are enough donations, we need support.

“The more people who volunteer, the more food will be collected from

generous shoppers and the better prepared food banks will be to help local people.”

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at www.fareshare/tescofoodcollection