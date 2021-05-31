Falkirk Volunteer Awards 2021: New online format for ceremony

Cecil Meiklejohn is among the panel members.

The awards ceremony video will go live at 7pm on Thursday 3rd June (during Volunteers’ Week), and will be available to watch from then at any point. CVS Falkirk, who organised the awards ceremony, will host the video on their YouTube and social media accounts, and their website: www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk

Volunteers from across Falkirk’s local communities have been integral to COVID-19 response efforts, doing everything from delivering food parcels and prescriptions, to shovelling pavements in bad weather and putting out their neighbours’ bins.

In recognition of this, CVS Falkirk decided now was the perfect time to bring back the awards ceremony, to celebrate and thank those who have given their time to help others during these most challenging of times for us all.

Nominations were opened in April, with winners in each of the 5 categories decided by an independent panel, made up of:

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Donald Johnston of the local team at Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and Margaret Coutts BEM, a volunteer with Falkirk and Central Scotland Samaritans, who was recently named on the Queen’s 2020 Birthday Honours List for her commitment to volunteering

The panel faced an extremely difficult decision, with an incredible range of nominations and stories submitted. They said: “This year’s Volunteer Awards, like so many other aspects to our lives, were a bit different.

"We have been through such a mix of emotions looking at the nominations and reflecting what we have all come through over the last year.

"Without the huge effort of many hundreds of people across the District who volunteer within our communities, we would not have been able to deliver and sustain the community response over the last 18 months, particularly at the height of the pandemic, and even now as we begin to emerge and look to support communities through the recovery phase.”

Each winner will receive a prize donated by generous local businesses: Sanam Tandoori, Mango in Longcroft, The Cotton House, Gambero Rosso, and The Corbie Inn.

CVS Falkirk’s Chairperson, David Mellor, a volunteer himself, said: “Never in recent times have volunteers played such a crucial role as during this pandemic.

"Not only in the high profile work in food banks, but also engaging with the communities generally and with numerous examples of individual kindness, all of which merit recognition.

“This is why it’s important to celebrate volunteers’ efforts, and why CVS Falkirk has organised this year’s special awards ceremony.

“It’s hard not to be moved by the stories behind individual awards and I am really looking forward to hearing from this year’s winners.”

CVS Falkirk would like to say another thank you to the amazing volunteers across Falkirk, for their time, efforts and commitment to our wonderful area and the people here.

Tune in for the 2021 Volunteer Awards Ceremony via www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk from 7pm on Thursday 3rd June, or at any point afterwards.