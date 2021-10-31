Falkirk Voice UK winner Craig Eddie to appear at Maggie's Forth Valley fundraiser

The Carron singer will be appearing in his very own An Audience with Craig Eddie at the Larbert centre on Friday, November 26.

Billed as a “private audience”, Craig will perform a live acoustic set and there will also be opportunities for photos and a Q&A session during the event which runs from 7pm to 10pm.

A spokesperson for Maggie’s Forth Valley said: ““We are so looking forward to having Craig perform in our centre. The acoustics are great and his set won’t disappoint.

Craig Eddie will be appearing at the Maggie's Centre in Larbert later this month. Picture: Michael Gillen

"It will be an intimate event but well worth it. We’ll have some complimentary drinks and even a raffle with some good prizes to be won so if you’re looking for something to do on a Friday night that’s a bit different – then this event is for you”.

Tickets cost £35 with all the proceeds going to Maggie’s, however, they are limited so get in touch now to attend

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in Edinburgh in1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie's Forth Valley in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert. Picture: Michael Gillen

Maggie’s Forth Valley, which opened in March 2017, relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

Funding to build the centre came from breast cancer charity Walk the Walk through a £3 million grant from funds raised by its iconic night-time fundraising event, The MoonWalk Scotland.

Every year almost 2000 people in Forth Valley are diagnosed with cancer.

Since the start of the pandemic Maggie’s has been supporting people with cancer by phone, email and digitally.

The centres are open to see people by appointment and limited drop ins, for those who are visiting hospitals. This support will run alongside our ongoing phone, email and digital support. To find out more about Maggie’s Forth Valley please visit the centre at Maggie’s, The Nina Barough Building, Off Quintinshill Drive, Larbert, FK5 4SF or get in touch on 01324 868 078 or email [email protected]

