Falkirk villagers step up bus service petition after near miss on 'dangerous' road

A petition calling to increase the frequency of buses in the evening to and from a Falkirk area village became even more urgent after a young man was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

The incident, which happened earlier this month, supposedly occurred as the man walked from his home in Whitecross to Linlithgow down a narrow road with no pavements in order to catch a bus for his work.

The man, who was walking on the banking, was said to have been clipped on the shoulder by a van’s wing mirror.

Although the man was not seriously injured, villagers say the incident highlights the need for the frequency of the bus service to be increased rather than cut – with there currently being no public transport provision after 6pm.

Villagers fear for the safety of youngsters and adults forced to walk the narrow roads due to the lack of an evening bus service(Picture: Submitted)

An online petition has been launched, claiming the Whitecross community is being cut off and isolated by an insufficient public bus service, and already has over 230 digital signatures and a further 60 or so physical signatures.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “We need help in Whitecross before someone is killed walking those dangerous roads that they have to walk to catch a bus in Linlithgow, Maddiston or beyond because the services are getting cut down to a ridiculous level.

“While our bus services have been cut, we haven't even been provided with safe walkways beside 60mph roads, let alone sufficient lighting. We are genuinely worried for all the kids safety this winter.

“The number 38 bus no longer goes to Linlithgow after the 9.10pm bus from Falkirk to Linlithgow. This means anyone who works in Falkirk at night can no longer get home after their shift.

“So you have no way to get home safely from Falkirk unless you pay for a taxi or get a train to the far side of Linlithgow and walk dark, dangerous roads that are not wide enough to fit two vehicles and a pedestrian.”

Villagers have suggested the 9.20pm number 1 service, which currently runs from Dunipace to Maddiston is extended by on extra stop to Whitecross.

