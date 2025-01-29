Falkirk veterans asked to share their stories for VE Day 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk’s veterans are being asked to share their remarkable war time tales as Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Scotland’s Salute to VE Day 80th Anniversary commemorations concert takes place in May and organisers want to honour the lives and experiences veterans and feature their stories in the event.

A RBLS spokesman said: “We are looking for remarkable stories to feature in the May 6 concert, at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, to celebrate their courage and sacrifice.

“We will also be looking at ways to preserve and honour all stories received beyond this occasion. We thank veterans for their service and their willingness to share their journey.”

Organisers of the 80th anniversary VE Day concert are looking to try and include stories from Falkirk's veterans on the day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

World War 2 veterans, relatives or carers of veterans who want to share their story for consideration can get in touch with RBLS on 0131 550 1583 or e-mail

Closing date for submissions is February 14.