Falkirk veterans asked to share their stories for VE Day 80th anniversary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scotland’s Salute to VE Day 80th Anniversary commemorations concert takes place in May and organisers want to honour the lives and experiences veterans and feature their stories in the event.
A RBLS spokesman said: “We are looking for remarkable stories to feature in the May 6 concert, at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, to celebrate their courage and sacrifice.
“We will also be looking at ways to preserve and honour all stories received beyond this occasion. We thank veterans for their service and their willingness to share their journey.”
World War 2 veterans, relatives or carers of veterans who want to share their story for consideration can get in touch with RBLS on 0131 550 1583 or e-mail
[email protected] for more information.
Closing date for submissions is February 14.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.