Falkirk veteran John Kelso to march with Help for Heroes charity at London Cenotaph

An Army veteran from Falkirk will be proudly taking part in this Remembrance Sunday parade in London.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Kelso, 69, will be one of 41 veterans, carers and staff representing the charity Help for Heroes in the Cenotaph march past.

The veterans, who have all been supported by the Charity, along with members of staff who have also served, will form part of the Help for Heroes’ delegation attending the annual parade, which sees 10,000 members of the veteran community marching shoulder to shoulder in an act of remembrance along Whitehall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who attended Graeme High School, served for 32 years in total with the Queen’s Own Highlanders and the Black Watch regiments and during his career was stationed in Hong Kong, the Falklands, Northern Ireland, Germany, Cyprus, and served in the first Gulf War.

John Kelso will be marching past the Cenotaph in London with the Help for Heroes contingent. Pic: Contributed

He finished his career as a liaison officer at Hedley Court, the hospital unit that receives and treats returning injured service men and women. J

John has been a case manager for the veterans’ charity Help for Heroes since 2015.

He said, “I’ve taken part in the Remembrance Sunday march-past at the Cenotaph five times previously with my regiment, but for the first time this year I will be marching as part of the Help for Heroes delegation, to support some of the veterans that the charity works with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will feel different this time, and I feel honoured to be there to support the brave men and women who are still with us, who have given up everything on behalf of their country. In fact I know one of veterans taking part in this year’s march-past from when he came through Hedley Court, with very serious injuries.”

John added: “I think Remembrance is so important, because it helps society to remember the sacrifices that others have made, and hopefully to avoid making the same mistakes again. Brave men and women who were lost as a direct result of conflict, but also those who experienced PTSD and then took their own lives.”

A spokesman for Help for Heroes added: “As we join the nation to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country, Help for Heroes also remembers those still fighting their own battles today.

“We remain at the side of veterans, and their families who are struggling with painful injuries, mental trauma, isolation, and more – providing life-changing support for as long as it takes – fighting for the peace they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps them live well after service. The charity helps veteran families to recover and get on with their lives. Thanks to the generosity of the British public, it has already supported more than 31,000 people and won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.

The Charity supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

Supporting our veterans is a wonderful living tribute to the memory of the fallen. You can support Help for Heroes in transforming lives here