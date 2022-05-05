Falkirk venues in the running for Scottish Hospitality Awards 2022

Falkirk Council is delighted to be nominated in several categories and, along with all the other finalists, is eagerly awaiting the presentation evening in the Marriott Hotel, Glasgow on May 30 when the winners will be announced.
It has received the following nominations:
Family Venue of the Year - Callendar House
Tourist Attraction of the Year -The Helix and Callendar House
Children’s Play Centre of the Year - The Great Mariner Reef, The Mariner Centre
Live Entertainment Venue/Nightclub of the Year - FTH Theatre
Best Cinema Experience – The Hippodrome.
Callendar House previously won Tourist Attraction of the Year in 2018, and The Hippodrome won Best Cinema Experience in 2019.
Other local venues which have been nominated are:
Best Sports Bar – The Creamery, Bainsford
Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year – Christie’s
Restaurant of the Year – Gambero Rossi, Bainsford, Croft and Creel, Falkirk and Erawan Thai, Falkirk
Best Family Dining Restaurant – The Soo Hoose, Carron
Best Restaurant Team – Boardwalk, Falkirk and The Copper Top, Camelon.
According to the organisers, the Scottish Hospitality Awards “aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of the professionals that work within establishments where excellence is standard”.
They added the awards were an opportunity “to acknowledge those who make a positive difference in this sector and the efforts that the experts put in ensuring their customers always receive great customer service and unforgettable experiences”.