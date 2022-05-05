Falkirk venues in the running for Scottish Hospitality Awards 2022

Falkirk Council is delighted to be nominated in several categories and, along with all the other finalists, is eagerly awaiting the presentation evening in the Marriott Hotel, Glasgow on May 30 when the winners will be announced.

It has received the following nominations:

Family Venue of the Year - Callendar House

Tourist Attraction of the Year -The Helix and Callendar House

Children’s Play Centre of the Year - The Great Mariner Reef, The Mariner Centre

Live Entertainment Venue/Nightclub of the Year - FTH Theatre

Best Cinema Experience – The Hippodrome.

Callendar House previously won Tourist Attraction of the Year in 2018, and The Hippodrome won Best Cinema Experience in 2019.

Other local venues which have been nominated are:

Best Sports Bar – The Creamery, Bainsford

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year – Christie’s

Restaurant of the Year – Gambero Rossi, Bainsford, Croft and Creel, Falkirk and Erawan Thai, Falkirk

Best Family Dining Restaurant – The Soo Hoose, Carron

Best Restaurant Team – Boardwalk, Falkirk and The Copper Top, Camelon.

According to the organisers, the Scottish Hospitality Awards “aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of the professionals that work within establishments where excellence is standard”.