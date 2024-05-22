Falkirk trust makes shortlist for Scottish Charity Awards for its caring online community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trust’s online community – “The Village” – has been recognised in this years Scottish Charity Awards.

The Why Not? Trust, based in Callendar Buisness Park, Falkirk, is a finalist in the digital difference category of this year’s awards – to be held in Glasgow on June 20.The nomination highlights the trust’s commitment to supporting people impacted by care through their unique online community, The Village, which offers a safe and supportive environment for expectant and new parents with care experience, allowing them to access information, connect with peers, and receive one-on-one support.

Moira Greentree, Why Not? Trust executive director, said: “At the core of The Village is the commitment to provide an independent safe space for expectant and new parents with care experience.

"It's a platform where individuals can decide how much or how little they wish to contribute, creating a dynamic online community that empowers them on their parenting journey.

The Why Not? Trust is in the running for a Scottish Charity Award for its innovative online community The Village(Picture: Submitted)

"The Village utilises a variety of digital channels, including video calls, chats, and texts, to offer confidential support tailored to the busy lives of new parents. Every care-experienced parent joining the community are offered complimentary Wi-Fi hubs and SIM cards, ensuring seamless access to the platform’s resources.

"We believe in the power of choice. The Village is a space where parents can engage as much or as little as they want, ensuring that their unique voices

and experiences are valued. We offer the support all new parents need and being digital allows us to be accessible to all, and easy to reach at a time that suits the parents.”

One member of The Village stated: “I feel like I have an amazing support system that helps me to grow within myself and being a parent, without judgement. It is helpful having a safe space to turn to as a care-experienced parent.

"It can be isolating being a care-experienced parent because it is hard connecting with other parents who don’t have that shared experience. The Village gives me that safety net that I have someone to talk to during the most challenging times.

"I know I have someone to call.”