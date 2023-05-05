Falkirk Trinity Church will host a book sale in aid of Christian Aid over three days in the town centre building. On Thursday, May 18 it will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm; Friday, May 19 from 10.30am to 4.30pm and on Saturday, May 20 from 10.30am to 2pm.

Don’t forget the coffee’s popular cafe where you will be able to enjoy tasty refreshments on two days of the sale.

It is open as usual on Wednesday and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm, and specially on the book sale Saturday from 11am to 1pm for tea, coffee and scones so you won't go hungry while hunting for book bargains.

The book sale will take place in Falkirk Trinity Church later this month