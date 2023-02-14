The Vigil for Ukraine will be held in Falkirk Trinity Church in the town centre on Friday, February 24 from 3.30pm to 5pm.

It was on this date in 2022 that Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which began in 2014. Since then there have been tens of thousands of deaths on both sides and instigated Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II.

A church spokesperson said: “Come when you can and stay for as long as you wish. Sit quietly and reflect on the last year. Pray for the people of Ukraine as the war continues to destroy lives and homes.”

Falkirk Trinity Church organised its first Vigil for Ukraine in March last year

This will be the third Vigil for Ukraine organised by the church congregation. The first was on March 3 in the immediate aftermath of the invasion with another taking place on the evening of Easter Sunday on April 17.

At the first event over 300 people turned out and heard the Reverend Robert Allan who said: The horrendous news we have witnessed over this past week leaves us sick and troubled. There seems so little we can do but come together in our treasured democracy and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

