Falkirk Trinity Church hosts world class cello and piano duo for afternoon of heavenly sounds
The dynamic duo are playing an afternoon session for Classic Music Live Falkirk from 2pm on Friday, September 22.
Polish-born Maciej won the Lutoslawski International Cello competition at the age of 19 and this year alone he will have played in Berlin, Amsterdam and London. He also has upcoming engagements in New Zealand and the USA, playing his very rare 300-year-old Giovanni Ruggeri cello.
Jean-Sélim also enjoys a busy and varied musical life both as a pianist and composer and has played concerts across Europe. He takes his 88-key electric keyboard on his travels whenever possible, enabling him to play free concerts in schools, hospitals and retirement homes.
People who wish to attend can pay by cash or card at the door of the Trinity Church on the day.