Falkirk Trinity Church hosts world class cello and piano duo for afternoon of heavenly sounds

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dynamic duo are playing an afternoon session for Classic Music Live Falkirk from 2pm on Friday, September 22.

Polish-born Maciej won the Lutoslawski International Cello competition at the age of 19 and this year alone he will have played in Berlin, Amsterdam and London. He also has upcoming engagements in New Zealand and the USA, playing his very rare 300-year-old Giovanni Ruggeri cello.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean-Sélim also enjoys a busy and varied musical life both as a pianist and composer and has played concerts across Europe. He takes his 88-key electric keyboard on his travels whenever possible, enabling him to play free concerts in schools, hospitals and retirement homes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...