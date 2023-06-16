Falkirk travel agent's partnership with Virgin Voyages will have Bairns cruising this summer

The popular travel agent, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, will now be able to give customers exclusive offers and added-value.

Thanks to four state of the art ships, Virgin Voyages is offers luxury cruise holidays where guests can “disconnect from routine and reconnect with themselves and those they love” – and from Barcelona, to Ibiza, to Santorini, there are many destinations to choose from.

Staying onboard the vessels, customers can access sunrise yoga, outdoor boxing, a cycling studio and bungee workouts, while food lovers can pop into over 20 eateries with menus curated by top Michelin Star chefs.

Barrhead Travel is offering customers exclusive access to Virgin Voyages

There is also entertainment aplenty, featuring original, first-to-sea productions, extraordinary pop-up acts, and immersive experiences.

Greig Avinou, franchise director at Barrhead Travel Falkirk, said: “We are thrilled to be key a partner of Virgin Voyages this summer and are excited to see their new

concept of cruising coming to life. Cruising has proven to be one of the most popular holiday types this year and we have already seen a 200% increase in bookings

compared to last year.

“We’re seeing a shift in demographic in the cruise market – particularly amongst younger demographics. New cruise itineraries and cruise lines, such as Virgin