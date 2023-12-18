Falkirk travel agent reveals top ten destinations for lucky Bairns heading abroad this festive season
According to travel agent Barrhead Travel, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, Tenerife is the most popular place to visit, with other Canary Island locations also featuring within the top ten.
Cruise holidays are among the most popular holiday types, particularly for Miami and Singapore.
which take second and ninth spots respectively.
Barrhead Travel’s top ten destinations for customers this winter are 1) Tenerife 2) Miami 3) Lanzarote 4) Barbados 5) Fuerteventura 6) Gran Canaria 7) Alicante 8) Dubai 9) Singapore 10) Barcelona.
Greig Avinou, Barrhead Travel Falkirk manager, said: “People are eager to get away to spend quality time with their families over Christmas and New Year and, this year in particular, warmer destinations are being favoured.
"I do think we’ll continue to see spontaneous decisions to head abroad over the next few weeks. "