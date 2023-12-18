Falkirk travel agent reveals top ten destinations for lucky Bairns heading abroad this festive season

Sunny and warm locations have naturally proved the top destinations for Falkirk holidaymakers this festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to travel agent Barrhead Travel, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, Tenerife is the most popular place to visit, with other Canary Island locations also featuring within the top ten.

Cruise holidays are among the most popular holiday types, particularly for Miami and Singapore.

which take second and ninth spots respectively.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrhead Travel Falkirk manager Greig Avinou revealed the top ten festive period destinations for holidaymakers (Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrhead Travel’s top ten destinations for customers this winter are 1) Tenerife 2) Miami 3) Lanzarote 4) Barbados 5) Fuerteventura 6) Gran Canaria 7) Alicante 8) Dubai 9) Singapore 10) Barcelona.

Greig Avinou, Barrhead Travel Falkirk manager, said: “People are eager to get away to spend quality time with their families over Christmas and New Year and, this year in particular, warmer destinations are being favoured.