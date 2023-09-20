News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk travel agent reveals customers' top winter holiday destinations

Barrhead Travel has reported a third of all its new bookings are for winter 2023 as holidaymakers look to head the sun after a mostly rainy summer.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:26 BST
The travel agent, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, says there is significant demand for winter breaks, with the Canary Islands, Florida and a variety of cruises topping the list of must-visit locations and breaks for holidaymakers.

Around one third of new bookings with the travel agent firm is for winter 2023 departures with some of the top destinations for Barrhead customers including Tenerife, Barbados, Orlando, Lanzarote and Caribbean cruises.

The group reports that October is currently the number one booking month as families get ready to make the most of the half-term break next month.

The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Barrhead Travel recently announced it had recorded a record-breaking summer of bookings, with summer departures 56 per cent higher than last year, and 26 per cent higher compared with 2019 – which was also a record-breaking year.

Greig Avinou, Falkirk Barrhead Travel franchise director, said: “In recent weeks, our bookings for winter getaways have risen. People are eager to get away to spend

quality time with their families throughout the October break,.

“It’s a clear indication that people are keen to make up for lost holidays – and escape some of the wet weather we’ve been seeing in the UK over the summer months.

“We would recommend doing so sooner rather than later to secure preferred dates and locations, like the ever-popular Canaries and family-friendly long-haul

destinations like Orlando.”