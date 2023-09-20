Falkirk travel agent reveals customers' top winter holiday destinations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The travel agent, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, says there is significant demand for winter breaks, with the Canary Islands, Florida and a variety of cruises topping the list of must-visit locations and breaks for holidaymakers.

Around one third of new bookings with the travel agent firm is for winter 2023 departures with some of the top destinations for Barrhead customers including Tenerife, Barbados, Orlando, Lanzarote and Caribbean cruises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group reports that October is currently the number one booking month as families get ready to make the most of the half-term break next month.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Barrhead Travel recently announced it had recorded a record-breaking summer of bookings, with summer departures 56 per cent higher than last year, and 26 per cent higher compared with 2019 – which was also a record-breaking year.

Greig Avinou, Falkirk Barrhead Travel franchise director, said: “In recent weeks, our bookings for winter getaways have risen. People are eager to get away to spend

quality time with their families throughout the October break,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a clear indication that people are keen to make up for lost holidays – and escape some of the wet weather we’ve been seeing in the UK over the summer months.

“We would recommend doing so sooner rather than later to secure preferred dates and locations, like the ever-popular Canaries and family-friendly long-haul