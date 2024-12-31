Falkirk travel agent reveals customers' top destinations of 2024
The travel agency group, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, closes the year with trading up 13 per cent compared with sales in 2023, which was previously the company’s best year.
The firm said sustained high holiday demand has bolstered sales, with forward bookings for 2025 ahead compared with the same period last year. The shift towards
early planning reflects a growing desire for customers to secure best availability as well as being able to spread the cost.
Barrhead Travel also revealed the top European destinations for customers in 2024 – Turkey, Tenerife, Mallorca and Alicante, while the top long haul destinations were New York, Barbados, Orlando, Canada and Dubai.
Holiday duration was on the rise with breaks for 10 nights or longer accounting for more than 50 percent of bookings, something the travel group says is reflective of people’s desire to make the most of their annual leave.
Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “2024 has been a year of growth for Barrhead Travel, with a focus on investing in our high street locations and our people.
“Across the country, spend on holidays is being ringfenced, and we see our customers taking more frequent and longer breaks. With multi-generational and group bookings on the rise, it’s clear that people are using their holidays to spend time with those who mean the most to them.”
