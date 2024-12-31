Falkirk travel agent reveals customers' top destinations of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barrhead Travel enjoyed 12 record breaking months in 2024 as people continued to display a desire to leave Scotland behind for at least a week or two.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The travel agency group, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, closes the year with trading up 13 per cent compared with sales in 2023, which was previously the company’s best year.

The firm said sustained high holiday demand has bolstered sales, with forward bookings for 2025 ahead compared with the same period last year. The shift towards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

early planning reflects a growing desire for customers to secure best availability as well as being able to spread the cost.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson (PIcture: Submitted)

Barrhead Travel also revealed the top European destinations for customers in 2024 – Turkey, Tenerife, Mallorca and Alicante, while the top long haul destinations were New York, Barbados, Orlando, Canada and Dubai.

Holiday duration was on the rise with breaks for 10 nights or longer accounting for more than 50 percent of bookings, something the travel group says is reflective of people’s desire to make the most of their annual leave.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “2024 has been a year of growth for Barrhead Travel, with a focus on investing in our high street locations and our people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across the country, spend on holidays is being ringfenced, and we see our customers taking more frequent and longer breaks. With multi-generational and group bookings on the rise, it’s clear that people are using their holidays to spend time with those who mean the most to them.”