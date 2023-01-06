Falkirk travel agent prepares for summer holiday 'stampede' and it's only January

Barrhead Travel, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street is expecting a “holiday stampede” on Saturday – a day informally known as “Sunshine Saturday” by the travel industry because it is typically the most popular day of the year for travel bookings, as people look ahead and start planning holidays.

The firm stated the first weekend of the year is one of their busiest and is once again anticipating high demand.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “When the festive period draws to an end, many of us start thinking about locking in our holidays for the year ahead. It’s one of the best times of year to book – not only because many operators, hotels and airlines have fantastic January sales on, but having a holiday to look forward to later in the year is always welcome.

The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel

“This weekend in particular, ‘Sunshine Saturday,’ is usually the busiest booking weekend and we’re very excited to be showcasing incredible deals, savings, added value and low deposits for our customers currently planning their annual holiday calendar.

“We’re seeing signs people will continue to prioritise holidays this year. Longer duration and more upgrades are a common theme at the moment, while multi-generational breaks continue to make up a notable portion of our bookings. Spending time with loved ones is a priority and getting the family together for a holiday is a great way to make cherished memories together.

“The desire to book with a travel agent increased during 2022 and that trend is set to grow this year. Our experts across the country are very excited to work with their customers – old and new – to help people get the holiday they’ve been dreaming of.”