Falkirk travel agent braces itself for 'sunshine Saturday' stampede of eager holidaymakers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The cooler temperatures and shorter days have people thinking ahead to their summer breaks and the first Saturday of January – known as “Sunshine Saturday” in the
travel industry – is typically the most popular day of the year for travel bookings as people start planning their holidays.
The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel is anticipating high demand over the weekend as families look to secure early booking discounts for the most popular
travel periods such as the school summer, Easter and October holidays.
Preparation for "Sunshine Saturday” comes after Barrhead Travel, one of the UK’s leading travel agencies, celebrated its best ever trading year in 2023.
So far, family favourites such as Tenerife, Mallorca and Turkey are among the top spots for Barrhead Travel holiday bookings this summer while cruising from
Southampton and Miami is also favoured by all types of holidaymakers.
Grieg Avinou, manager of Falkirk Barrhead Travel, said: “It’s one of the best times of year to book – not only because many operators, hotels and airlines have fantastic
January sales on, but having a holiday to look forward to later in the year is always welcome.
“We’re seeing signs people will continue to prioritise holidays this year. Longer durations and more upgrades are a common theme at the moment, while multi-
generational breaks continue to make up a notable portion of our bookings.”