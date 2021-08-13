Falkirk Town Hall announces plans to re-open after 17-month lockdown closure

The venue has confirmed plans to re-open after a long 17-month closure.

Operator, Falkirk Community Trust, is looking to start up in October.

All live shows have been cancelled since March 2020.

Falkirk Town Hall.

But. today, the trust was able to announce plans for its return to operations.

A statement said: “We are thrilled to announce that after 17 long months of closure, we are now planning to reopen Falkirk Town Hall.

“Just as we have longed for its return, we know how much you have missed live performances too, and we are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to our live theatre and concerts.”

It has some shows re-scheduled from 2020 and will be contacting ticket holders in due course.

The return to live shows comes after the Scottish Government lifted all pandemic restrictions to allow concerts to take place once more - but the trust will continue to operate some safety restrictions.

It added: “We are still mindful of the duty of care to our audiences, so we'll be maintaining not only face-coverings and Test and Protect, but also hand sanitising station.

“Customers will be asked to follow directional signage in place. We have also introduced enhanced cleaning procedures at the venue.

“We hope this gives you the confidence to book for some of the fabulous shows we have coming up.”

The trust will provide updates on forthcoming shows as well a its plans for its 2022 panto in due course.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.