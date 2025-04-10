Falkirk town centre to be transformed into magical world as popular Enchanted Market returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk is set to host an Enchanted Market once again this year.

Following the success of the first such event in the town centre last year, organisers are preparing to bring the magical marketplace back next month.

This year’s Enchanted Market will take place on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 with visitors of all ages invited to explore mystical stalls, take part in spellbinding activities and enjoy family friendly entertainment.

The market will once again bring together artisan traders, interactive experiences and a sprinkle of enchantment.

A whole host of activities are planned over the course of the weekend.

There’s a chance to discover unique handmade crafts, fantasy-themed treasures and gifts from independent traders in the market; a mystical dragon (puppet) will be coming to life, roaming the town centre and a few special costumed characters may be popping up too.

There will be face painting and a competition for the ‘best dressed child’ with young visitors encouraged to don their most creative costumes for a chance to win a prize each day.

On Saturday, May 3 there’s also a chance for families to get hands on with a fun and interactive science session.

The team from The Lonely Broomstick will also be mixing up a little magic with mini potion-making sessions at their stall.

Organisers hope that both locals and visitors will once again turn out and support the event which brought many people into the town centre last year.

Stefanie Paterson, from Falkirk Delivers and organiser of the event, said: “The Enchanted Market is a great opportunity for families to enjoy a weekend in the town centre, supporting local businesses and taking part in a mix of fun activities.”

The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

For more information visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.