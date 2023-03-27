News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk town centre rally against Council property clear out in pictures

A rally to highlight opposition to Falkirk Council’s plans for a property clear out took place on Saturday.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST

The event, organised by Falkirk Trades Union Council, took place in the town centre just days before councillors meet to debate the authority’s strategic property review, a plan that involves them getting rid of 133 council properties including school swimming pools, sports centres and community rooms.

Those properties they can’t persuade the communities to take over and run will be closed and sold off. Any they can’t sell will be demolished.

Trade union members, community activists and those with an interest in their local facilities came together in Callendar Riggs for the event on Saturday morning.

Joining them were MSP for Central Scotland Richard Leonard and councillors Billy Buchanan and Provost Robert Bissett.

A number of trade union and community group speakers addressed those gathered. Singer-songwriter Calum Baird provided musical entertainment.

Arlene, Arron and Gemma from Bonnybridge Community Centre were among those attending the rally against the council's plans on Saturday. Pic: Scott Louden

1. Rally against strategic property review

Arlene, Arron and Gemma from Bonnybridge Community Centre were among those attending the rally against the council's plans on Saturday. Pic: Scott Louden Photo: Scott Louden

The rally took place in Callendar Riggs on Saturday morning.

2. Rally against strategic property review

The rally took place in Callendar Riggs on Saturday morning. Photo: Scott Louden

Margaret, Lisa and Kyle from Grangemouth High with Councillor Robert Spears protest over Grangemouth High losing its pool.

3. Rally against strategic property review

Margaret, Lisa and Kyle from Grangemouth High with Councillor Robert Spears protest over Grangemouth High losing its pool. Photo: Scott Louden

Helen Welsh, Unite Convener, Falkirk Council, with her son Jack, 10.

4. Rally against strategic property review

Helen Welsh, Unite Convener, Falkirk Council, with her son Jack, 10. Photo: Scott Louden

