Falkirk town centre rally against Council property clear out in pictures

A rally to highlight opposition to Falkirk Council’s plans for a property clear out took place on Saturday.

The event, organised by Falkirk Trades Union Council, took place in the town centre just days before councillors meet to debate the authority’s strategic property review, a plan that involves them getting rid of 133 council properties including school swimming pools, sports centres and community rooms.

Those properties they can’t persuade the communities to take over and run will be closed and sold off. Any they can’t sell will be demolished.

Trade union members, community activists and those with an interest in their local facilities came together in Callendar Riggs for the event on Saturday morning.

Joining them were MSP for Central Scotland Richard Leonard and councillors Billy Buchanan and Provost Robert Bissett.

A number of trade union and community group speakers addressed those gathered. Singer-songwriter Calum Baird provided musical entertainment.

