Falkirk town centre pub to become residential flat

Paul Koc’s application to change the use of and alter the uppler floor of the former Bar1 premises, at 76 Manor Street, Falkir, from a bar/restaurant to form a “flatted dwelling” was granted by Falkirk Council planners on November 5.

The new first floor flat will contain a kitchen, shower room, living area and bedroom.

The upper floors of the former Bar1 premises in Manor Street, Falkirk will be converted from storage rooms into a residential flat

Currently the first floor of the premises is home to two storage rooms.

