Falkirk town centre pub to become residential flat
Permission has been granted for developers to turn a former town centre public house into a flat.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:34 am
Paul Koc’s application to change the use of and alter the uppler floor of the former Bar1 premises, at 76 Manor Street, Falkir, from a bar/restaurant to form a “flatted dwelling” was granted by Falkirk Council planners on November 5.
The new first floor flat will contain a kitchen, shower room, living area and bedroom.
Currently the first floor of the premises is home to two storage rooms.