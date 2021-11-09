Falkirk town centre pub to become residential flat

Permission has been granted for developers to turn a former town centre public house into a flat.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:34 am

Paul Koc’s application to change the use of and alter the uppler floor of the former Bar1 premises, at 76 Manor Street, Falkir, from a bar/restaurant to form a “flatted dwelling” was granted by Falkirk Council planners on November 5.

Read More

Read More
New restaurant coming to Falkirk's east end

The new first floor flat will contain a kitchen, shower room, living area and bedroom.

The upper floors of the former Bar1 premises in Manor Street, Falkirk will be converted from storage rooms into a residential flat

Currently the first floor of the premises is home to two storage rooms.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

FalkirkFalkirk CouncilCoronavirus