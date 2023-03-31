News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk town centre pub set to host Strathcarron fundraiser in honour of regular Richard 'Zoop' Borthwick

The staff at a Falkirk pub are hosting a fundraising day for a local charity in honour of one of their regular customers who sadly passed away.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
The team at the Railway Tavern are planning a fundraising afternoon in honour of regular, Richard 'Zoop' Borthwick. (pic: Google Maps)
The team at the Railway Tavern in Grahams Road are organising the fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice on Sunday, April 9.

An afternoon of live music, karaoke and a disco is planned in a bid to raise cash for the charity.

Natasha Hoehle, one of the organisers, explained: "We recently lost one of our long standing regulars after a short battle with cancer. Richard Borthwick, affectionately known as Zoop, was a very popular member of the community and was the chairman of the Carron Braes district darts league for many years.

"We have decided to hold a fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice in his honour in the pub. Richard spent his last few days in the hospice and they were wonderful to him.

"Our objective is to hopefully raise some much needed funds for the hospice and we are hoping for a big turnout on the day.”

As well as the disco and karaoke, the staff have lined up a surprise guest to perform on the day. There’s also a chance to win some fantastic prizes in a raffle and an auction.

Natasha added her thanks to all those local businesses who have donated prizes.

The fundraiser starts at 1pm on Sunday, April 9.

