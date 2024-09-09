Falkirk town centre businesses are being urged to sign up for an exclusive recruitment fair later this month.

The event, organised by Falkirk Delivers Business Improvement District (BID) aims to help employers connect with potential employees for both permanent and seasonal positions.

The jobs fair, which will take place on Wednesday, September 25 at the former Keepsake unit in the Howgate Shopping Centre, offers a timely solution as businesses face increasing challenges in finding the right staff, particularly in the lead-up to the busy Christmas season.

The team at Falkirk Delivers have partnered with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to offer local employers with the opportunity to engage directly with a pool of job seekers who are actively looking for work.

Elaine Grant, manager of the BID, said: “This jobs fair is a fantastic opportunity for Falkirk town centre businesses to meet potential employees face-to-face, with the support of the DWP.

"Whether you’re looking to fill seasonal roles for the festive period or secure long-term staff, this event is designed to make the recruitment process easier and more effective.”

DWP Jobcentreplus staff will be on hand to assist businesses to attract the right candidates. Additionally, DWP will provide a pool of job seekers, offering employers the chance to connect with individuals who are ready to work.

Drop-in appointments will also be available on the day for anyone seeking employment.

Businesses interested in participating in the jobs fair, which runs from 10am to 1pm, are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible as spaces are limited.

To register click here