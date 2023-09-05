Falkirk tourism businesses urged to head up north to attend VisitScotland showcase

Watch more videos on Shots!

VisitScotland Connect is the national tourism organisation’s flagship travel trade event which connects Scottish tourism businesses with international tour operators and travel advisers.

It returns to P&J Live in Aberdeen on April 17 and April 18, 2024 and eligible businesses are now being invited to register their attendance.

The event is open to Scottish tourism businesses offering a tourism product that can be contracted at trade rates and based in Scotland or have a Scottish office.

They will also need to have staff experienced in working with UK and international trade buyers, and have a listing on VisitScotland’s travel trade website.

Held for the first time in April this year, the event aims to grow Scotland's share of global travel in a sustainable way and allow tour operators and travel buyers to meet

with local tourism businesses and attractions, in person, under one roof.

Ross McMillan, head of destinations at Scottish Canals, attended VisitScotland Connect back in April.

He said: “Connect 2023 reaffirmed the importance of these in person events. We established many new contacts securing business at and following the event. It was

equally valuable catching up with existing clients to talk about their needs and our product development.

"I would encourage anyone thinking about going to sign up or to join a wider destination group from their area.”

More than 250 international buyers representing 23 countries travelled to Aberdeen in April and held over 6000 meetings with trade-ready Scottish businesses over the two days.

Lynsey Eckford, VisitScotland regional director for Forth Valley, said: “After the success of VisitScotland Connect 2023 and positive feedback from both buyers and

suppliers, we are thrilled to be returning next year to P&J Live, the most sustainable venue of its type in the UK.

“I would encourage any regional trade-ready tourism business to register for the event, which offers a targeted opportunity to connect them with the travel trade, helping to generate sales and new business opportunities.

“Since the pandemic, more consumers have been using tour operators and travel agents to plan and book, due to the extra reassurance and guidance they offer.”