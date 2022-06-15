Falkirk to screen special film for Refugee Week

I’m Still Here (2022) – a short film co-produced with people seeking asylum and refugees in Glasgow during the COVID-19 pandemic – will be shown at St Francis Xavier Church Hall, in Hope Street, Falkirk, from 4pm on Saturday.

The film, which focuses on the refugees own experiences of temporary accommodation, will be followed by a talk from local historian Ian Scott and include musical entertainment from Glasgow-based Kurdish-Iranian refugee band the Newroz Ensemble.

The Refugee Festival Scotland is coming to Falkirk

This year’s Refugee Festival runs from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 26 and, as well as the film screening, includes live music and dance, art exhibitions, football tournaments and family-friendly picnics.

The diverse programme includes contributions from artists and performers who came to Falkirk seeking refugee protection and the communities that have welcomed them.