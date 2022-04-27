Falkirk to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day

The annual international event, organised locally by Falkirk Trades Union Council, is held to commemorate those around the world who are killed or injured at work,

Its aim is to raise awareness of the need for strong health and safety legislation to protect workers. This year its theme focusses on the need to make safe and healthy work a fundamental right.

The ceremony will be held near the bandstand in Callendar Riggs, Falkirk, which is the planned site of a permanent memorial marking International Workers’ Memorial Day.

The last time people were able to join in a wreath laying ceremony in Falkirk for International Workers Memorial Day was in 2019

Trades Union Council secretary Duncan McCallum said: “All are welcome to join us as we mark this important campaign and honour those who have left homes and families for a normal day at work, never to return.

"In this country we need to make sure the legislation we have is properly adhered to while around the world there is a need to make sure workers are treated with respect and to make their safety a prime consideration.”

The ceremony will begin with a minute’s silence at 11am, the laying of wreaths and then a chance for those attending to speak about the campaign.

Previously, the ceremony was held in Falkirk Municipal Buildings where representatives from across the political spectrum and from trade unions would join together to mark the day.