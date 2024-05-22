Falkirk to Falklands: Armed Forces veteran Mike returns to islands for first time since 1982 conflict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local ex serviceman recently returned from an emotional visit to the Falkland Islands to pay tribute to the comrades who lost their lives 42 years ago.

Thanks to support from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC), Mike Warren, from Denny, was able to join other former service personnel on a pilgrimage to the islands for the first time since they served there back in 1982.

The Falklands conflict began on April 2, 1982 when Argentina invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands, followed by the invasion of South Georgia the next day. On April 5 the British government dispatched a naval task force to engage the Argentine Navy and Air Force before making an amphibious assault on the islands.

The conflict lasted 74 days and ended with an Argentine surrender on June 14. In total, 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three Falkland Islanders were killed during the hostilities.

Falkirk veteran Mike Warren, fourth from left, returns to the Falkland Islands where he served his country during the 1982 conflict(Picture: RNRMC)

Former Royal Navy chef Mike was able to visit the HMS Coventry memorial on Pebble Island, honouring crew members who lost their lives on May 25, 1982.

Designed to provide closure for veterans, the recent journey helped Mike and his fellow veterans address feelings of loss and guilt while forging new memories and lasting friendships.

A spokesperson for those who took part in the pilgrimage said: “We are extremely grateful to the charity for facilitating our return to the islands, paying our respects and meeting strangers who will no doubt become lifelong friends."

Mandy Lindley, director of relationships and funding at the RNRMC, said: “My heartfelt thanks go out to each individual who has generously shared their personal experiences of this trip with us. Your openness and willingness to connect have been nothing short of inspiring, reminding us of the profound impact our funding can have."

Jonathan Ball, Director of Grants at Greenwich Hospital, emphasised the importance of joint funding to facilitate connections among former Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel.