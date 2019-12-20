Falkirk ‘Thursday Club’ boosts children’s charity funds

A club which meets in Falkirk’s Dawson Community Centre worked tirelessly to lay on a special fundraiser for the CLIC Sarget children’s cancer charity - and raised £1,000.

The success was a triumph for the Thursday Activity Group and involved people across the community.

The club caters for people with learning or physical disabilities, in sessions which forge friendships, build confidence - and inspire projects.

Attendees now have to fork out £3 per session, after a price hike for admission earlier this year, but this hasn’t put people off.

The club has a flourishing membership, with 30 or more people likely to arrive on any given day, and they all wanted to get involved with the bid to raise funds for a cause that is close to their hearts.

One specific reason was the knowledge that a child belonging to someone many know well suffers from cancer, inspiring a determination to raise as much cash as possible for the charity.

Team manager Lynn Reddington said: “Everyone wanted to make sure this fundraiser a success, and we had a great venue - free - at the Warriors Club in Stenhousemuir.

“The disco and buffet were free too, allowing us to channel the money raised directly to the charity.

“CLIC Sargent’s representative was delighted to come along to meet some of those who made it all happen - and we’re all pleased it was such a success.”