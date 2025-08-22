Falkirk theatre school set to jet off to New York City to perform in Tartan Day Parade

An award-winning theatre school’s success story continues as its young stars have been invited to perform at next year’s Tartan Day Parade in New York City.

Stand-Out Theatre School Based at Ironworks Business Centre, in Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Falkirk, the school has only been operating for just over two years but it had already been named the best theatre school in Falkirk at Scotlands Business Awards 2025.

Now the young performers will be counting the days until they fly over to the USA to take part in the Tartan Day celebrations in April 2026.

Stand-Out Theatre School founder Shannon Winton said: “This is a huge honour for our school and an unforgettable opportunity for our young performers – some of who have never even been on an aeroplane before.

The young performers of Stand-Out Theatre School have been invited to perform in the Tartan Day Parade in New York in April 2026 (Picture: Submitted)

"Representing Falkirk on such a big international stage is something truly special.”

The school is looking to raise £20,000 to help cover travel and accommodation costs.

